17 Aug 2020
CBCID office closed for fumigation, as two test Covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2020

Coimbatore : The office of CBCID here, investigating the mysterious death of Sri Lankan underworld don, Angoda Lokka, was closed on Monday, as two police personnel tested Covid-19 positive.

One Special Sub-inspector in the CBCID team was tested positive Saturday last, necessitating other team members to undergo test and results Monday showed a women inspector and an head constable–a driver–tested positive, police sources said.

Both have been admitted to the ESI hospital for treatment.

In view of this, the CBCID office has been temporarily closed for fumigation, they said.

The three accused arrested in connection with the case of forging documents to get Lokka an Aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh,
were interrogated for three days in this office.

Steps are being taken to protect other police officials, including CBCID IG, K Shankar, camping here as part of the investigation, they said.

Lokka died here on July three after cardiac arrest and his body, after postmortem, was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day.

CBCID arrested a Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji, a lawyer, Sivakami Sundari and Dyaneshwran for allegedly forging the documents to get the Aadhar card.

The investigating agency has sent viscera samples for chemical examination to Chennai to confirm the dead was really Lokka.

