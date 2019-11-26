Cbe-Salem memu cancelled on Nov 29, 30 and Dec 2

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The service of Train No.66602 Coimbatore-Salem MEMU passenger will be fully cancelled on November 29, 30 and December 2 to facilitate the mechanised track maintenance work in Erode-Tirupur section in Salem Division.

Similarly, the service of Train No.66603 Salem- Coimbatore MEMU passenger isl also cancelled on these days.

The service of Train No.13352 Allapuzha-Dhanbad Express will be regulated by One hour and 10 minutes between Erode and Uttukkuli tomorrow.

The service of Train No.12678 Ernakulam Jn. – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated by 45 minutes between Podanur and Tiruppur tomorrow.

The service of Train No.12677 Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express will be regulated by 30 minutes between Erode and Uttukkuli tomorrow, while train No.12678 Ernakulam Jn. – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated by One hour and 40 minutes between Coimbatore and Uttukkuli on November 29.