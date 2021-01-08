CCTV footage shows chain snatching near Karamadai police station

Covai Post Network

In the last one month alone, there have been three incidents in the areas bordering the Coimbatore Karamadai police station where chains were snatched from women including when a woman was being asked about letting her house for rent, jewelery being stolen from a house and jewels being snatched from a shop on the pretext of buying.

Yesterday when one Vijayalakshmi, who lives in Karamadai in Gandhi Nagar, was on her way home when a gang of two men with one wearing a helmet and another without a helmet, snatched a 2.5 sovereign gold chain from the woman’s neck in broad daylight, which was captured on CCTV and caused panic amidst the public.

The Karamadai police said that the culprits were from different gangs and that information about the gang members was now available and that the culprits would be caught in two days. The public is alarmed by the jewellery robberies that have been taking place in the Karamadai police station area limits for the past one month alone.

https://youtu.be/LEJsXAfOIMk