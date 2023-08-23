CEAT Cricket Rating Awards Celebrates 25th edition of Supporting Cricket and Recognizing Brilliance and Steadfast Consistency

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – 23rd August, 2023: CEAT Limited, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, celebrated the success and glory of the crème-da-la-crème from the international and domestic arena, across formats, with the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) awards 2023 in Mumbai today. CCR has become a global platform that unites the cricketing fraternity and honours some of the finest and most decorated accomplishments on the field, both men and women, based on their performances as rated by the CEAT Cricket Rating for the year June 2022-May 2023.

The CCR, a pioneering comprehensive rating, has firmly established itself as the gold standard for evaluating cricketing achievements on both the global and domestic fronts.

Mr. Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, said, “CEAT Cricket Rating Award today celebrates its 25th edition of supporting Cricket and, we extend our heartfelt salute to cricketers across the globe. Their extraordinary talent and relentless dedication are truly commendable. Through CEAT’s Cricket Rating, we wholeheartedly honour those who’ve captivated us across a spectrum of formats – from enduring Tests to exhilarating ODIs and captivating T20 matches. Cricket is a game that unites people from all walks of life, and it is our hope that the awards will continue to bring people together and promote the game around the world. We also extend our heartfelt wishes to Team India for success in the upcoming World Cup.”

Echoing his sentiments, India cricket legend Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, Chief Adjudicator of the CEAT Cricket Ratings, said, “The CEAT Cricket Rating has been a torchbearer to recognize and promote impeccable talent in this great sport. The award winners this year are global role models of sport and it should hopefully inspire future generations of great talent to take up the mantle ahead.”

Expressing her delight on being felicitated for her contribution, Team India woman batter Shafali Verma said, “CEAT has provided a significant platform for women’s cricket to shine. It’s truly heartwarming to see our efforts being celebrated on such a grand stage. And I firmly believe that such initiatives will only provide motivation to young girls to take up the sport and empower themselves as individuals.”

Legendary cricketer Matthew Hayden, highlighted the award’s significance, “Having seen the association of CEAT with cricket, I’ve witnessed the true impact it has had on the cricketing community. CEAT Cricket Rating Awards don’t just celebrate individual achievements; they bridge borders, cultures, and bring cricketers from around the world together. It’s a unique and invaluable effort towards fostering global cricket camaraderie.”

The event recognized the remarkable performances by women cricketers with Deepti Sharma, winning the ‘CEAT Women’s International Cricketer of the Year’ and Shafali Verma being felicitated for U-19 Women’s World Cup Winning Captain. Paying tribute to domestic prowess, the CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year was handed to Jalaj Saxena. Suryakumar Yadav claimed the title of the CEAT Best T20 batsman, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured the Best T20 Bowler of the Year Award. The evening also acknowledges the distinguished performances of legends Madan Lal and Karsan Ghavri, who received the ‘CCR International Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The 25th edition of the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards was a scintillating event, packed with entertaining performances and insightful panel discussions with cricketers. This longstanding award has become the benchmark of excellence that defines the game of cricket; attracting viewers, super fans, Bollywood stars and cricketers to discuss the love for the sport on this platform. Inspired by the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards, the team of the Bollywood movie Ghoomer joined the CEAT team on stage to present the award for the Best Coach to Brendon McCullum.

The ‘CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year’ award was awarded to Shubman Gill, for his exceptional displays on the cricket pitch. On being bestowed with the award, he said, “I’m honored to be selected as the recipient of the coveted CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year. As a cricketer, it’s always about pushing boundaries, facing challenges head-on, and constantly improving to reach new heights. This recognition reinforces the parallel between our commitment to excellence and would encourage me to strive harder.”

Complete list of winners

Sr.No Awards Names

1. CEAT Lifetime Achievement Winner Madan Lal

2. CEAT Lifetime Achievement Winner Karsan Ghavri

3. CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year Shubman Gill

4. CEAT Women’s International Cricketer of the Year Deepti Sharma

5. CEAT International Batter of the Year Shubman Gill

6. CEAT ODI Batter of the Year Shubman Gill

7. CEAT ODI Bowler of the Year Adam Zampa

8. CEAT International Bowler of the Year Tim Southee

9. CEAT Test Batsman of the Year Kane Williamson

10. CEAT Test Bowler of the Year Prabhat Jayasuriya

11. CEAT T20 Batsman of the Year SuryaKumar Yadav

12. CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year Bhuvneshwar Kumar

13. CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year Jalaj Saxena

14. First Indian Bowler to take 300 T20 Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal

15. Felicitation of U-19 Women’s World Cup Winning Captain Shafali Verma

16. Best Coach Brendon McCullum