Celebrated artist Akbar Padamsee no more

Coimbatore : Akbad Padasee, one of India’s most celebrated artists and pioneer of the progressive-modernist movement, breathed his last Monday night at Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts.

The 91-year old Padamsee died of natural causes and the last rites were performed at the Centre the same night, in the presence of his family, an Isha release said Tuesday.

Paying tribute to the artist, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation said “Akbar Padamsee, a genius of color and craft, it has been our fortune to have you spend the last part of your life with us at Isha Yoga Center. Generations to come shall relish and be inspired by your magic of color.”

For the last few years, Padamsee and his wife Bhanu were residents of the Isha Yoga Center. After visiting the Yoga Center a few times, they decided to move in permanently.

Padamsee refused to fit into any artistic compartment and said, “Do not label me or my art.” the release said quoting him.

Though Akbar was best known for his radical paintings, he was also a photographer, sculptor, filmmaker, engraver and lithographer. But Padamsee was most recognized and decorated for his paintings which have found a place of prominence in eminent galleries in India and around the world.

His brother was the celebrated late filmmaker and adman Alyque Padamsee. Padamsee was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and was also awarded Fellowships by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the JD Rockefeller Foundation apart from recognition by several global art bodies.

The family took on the name “Padamsee” when his grandfather earned the title “Padmashree” after he distributed his entire granary to his village in Kutch during a famine, the release said. .