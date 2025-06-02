Celebrating Hope and Education: 18th Rojakootam Day Unites 1000 Children in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT), a committed service organization with over 37 years of work in child welfare and education, successfully celebrated the 18th Annual Rojakootam Day on Sunday, June 1,2025,from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Coimbatore.

This annual event brought together more than 1000 underprivileged children, including former child labourers, tribal and slum children, and children from families affected by HIV/AIDS, all supported under NMCT’s flagship initiative “Rojakootam”. The program aims to protect, educate, and empower children from vulnerable backgrounds.

The event began with a heartfelt Welcome Address by Ms. Kaleeswari of the Rojakootam Children Forum. In his Presidential Address, Dr.P. Krishnakumar,CEO & Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions, praised NMCT for its enduring contribution to inclusive education and social equity.

A.S. Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Managing Trustee of NMCT, delivered the Keynote Address, highlighting the journey and success of the Rojakootam initiative in transforming young lives.

The program was officially inaugurated by Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, I.A.S., District Collector of Coimbatore, who appreciated NMCT’s efforts in ensuring access to education for marginalized children.The Chief Guest,A. V. Varadharajan, Chairman of A.V.Group of Companies, underscored the importance of corporate and community support in sustaining such vital educational initiatives.

As part of the celebrations, free school bags and notebooks were distributed to hundreds of children, supported by generous contributions from philanthropists and community members. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances and inspiring stories of transformation.

The 18th Rojakootam Day served as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to support education for all children, regardless of background.

NMCT sincerely thanks all the donors, partners, and volunteers who contributed to making this year’s event a meaningful success.