10 Mar 2020, Edition - 1701, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Celebrating inspiring women at Tirupur Womenathan 2.0

Covai Post Network

March 10, 2020

Ini Oru Vidhi Seivom Trust organised it’s 2nd edition of Tirupur Womenathan 2.0.

A 5 km Marathon and Charity Run where men, women and children participated with enthusiasm.

Special Guest Swarnalatha Founder Swarga Foundation was awarded the “Inspiring Woman” . Tirupur District Collector
Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan flagged off the the event as bikers and cycle pilots kept pace.

En route the run were inspiring and motivating quotes on Women.

All runners were provided with medals and certificates.

DJ music Played as everyone danced to food tapping numbers. Stage performance of Silabatttam, Karagam and Parai entertained the gathering.

Flash mob by dancers was an additional entertainment.

Eleven women who challenged various difficulties like physically handicap , medical help, special needs, educational assistance and destitutes were identified and a cheque of Rs.5000 each was awarded for their upliftment.

Founder Director Kavitha Jenarthanan thanked the participants for their overwhelming support .

