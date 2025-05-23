Celebrating Mother’s Day Statue of “Mother – Child” unveiled at Thadagam Road & Lawley Road Junction

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – In commemoration of Mother’s Day, a statue of “Mother – Child” in honour of motherhood has been erected at the junction Roundana of Coimbatore – Thadagam Road, Lawley Road Junction, Coimbatore.

Dr S. R. Rao, Chairman, Rao Hospital said, “With over 70 years of medical excellence, Rao Hospital is a trusted leader in woman and child’s healthcare in Coimbatore, dedicated to compassionate, specialized care for generations of families. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, Coimbatore District Collector and the Highways Department for giving permission to set up this wonderful Mother and Child statue”.

Dr. Asha Rao, Managing Director said, “At Rao Hospital, the bond between a mother and her child lies at the very heart of what we do. It is a connection defined by love, strength, sacrifice, and unconditional care-qualities that guide every aspect of our work in women’s and maternal health. The statue of Thaisai, now installed at the junction of Thadagam Road and Lawley Road, is a tribute to this timeless and universal bond. The statue is more than a piece of art—it is a symbol of the values we uphold at Rao Hospital. We are proud to contribute this meaningful representation to the Coimbatore Smart City project, and to the people of our beloved city.

This statue was designed and built by Mr. R. Satish Kumar and Mr. R. Maha Prabhu of Flagship Media.

The statue was inaugurated on Wednesday evening at 5:00 PM at the R.S. Puram Thadagam Road – Lawley Road junction. The Chief Gusted for the occasion were the Coimbatore District Collector, Mr. Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Mr. M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and City Police Commissioner, Mr. Saravanasundar along with other dignitaries. Dr. Damodar Rao, Associate Director, Rao hospital and Smt. Deepika Rao, Director – Administration and others were also present at the event. The unveiling ceremony featured a Bharatanatyam performance, adding a cultural touch to commemorate the significance of this special statue.