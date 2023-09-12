Center of Excellence, Coimbatore – MoU Signing between AMHSSC and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

AMHSSC is autonomous industry-led body under Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India. In order to promote apparel skilling to the next level, AMHSSC is establishing its 3rd Center of Excellence in Coimbatore at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore campus.

As a part of implementation, the MoU between AMHSSC and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore has been signed on 11th Sep 2023, at 12noon, in the presence of Padmashri Dr. A. Sakthivel – Chairman, AMHSSC. The MOU has been signed by Mr. K.S. Shankararaagavan – Joint Director, CoE Tirupur, on behalf of AMHSSC and the Principal, PSGRKCW at PSGRKCW Campus, Coimbatore.

The Center of Excellence, sponsored by AMHSSC, will house software for design development, machinery and equipment for prototype development and also facilitate skill training, new product development, placement and entrepreneurship.The objectives of the CoE are to provide a center where individuals can learn and share knowledge and experience in the apparel sector; provide the necessary resources and infrastructure to meet demand as per the client needs; serve as a connector between the learner and the industry and a medium for new business strategies and provide experts and consultants for problem solving, research and innovation. COE will thereby facilitate talent development, training for trainers and assessment, placement opportunities, and start-up openings to students, graduates and trainees. PSGRKCW wishes to thank Dr. A. Sakthivel and AMHSSC, Delhi for providing machinery and equipment worth around two crore rupees for the Center of Excellence, Coimbatore at PSGRKCW campus.