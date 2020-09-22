Centre provided platform to sell produces anywhere in the country

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Defending the farm bills passed in the Parliament, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president, Prof Kanagasabhpathi Tuesday said that the Government has provided a platform to the farmers to sell their produce across the Country and to any body.

Since the farmers are the masters of their produce, the bill gave the rights to sell them any where in the country and to traders, consumers and big companies, thus giving total protection to them, Kanagasabhapathi told reporters here.

Stating that the producers and growers themselves can now now decide on their profit margin, without interference of middlemen, he said that the opposition parties were indulging in false propaganda and misguiding the farmers on the bills.

He also attempted to allay the fears that MSP will be done away with and as promised the income of farmers will be doubled.

Kanagasabhapathy said that the farmers have the option to withdraw the contract any time they wanted and contracts will be for a specific period of time and for certain crops.