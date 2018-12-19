  • Download mobile app
20 Dec 2018, Edition - 1255, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • High Court slams West Bengal state’s reasoning, BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ Yatra allowed
  • Big setback for West Bengal govt! Calcutta HC allows BJP’s Rath Yatra
  • Gunjan Khemka, a businessman and a BJP Leader has been shot dead outside his factory gate in Vaishali district
  • Delhi University now plans to introduce entrance exam-based admissions for all its nine undergraduate courses
  • Delhi court grants interim bail to Lalu Yadav in IRCTC scam case
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:00 am on 21st December
  • Trump declares victory over IS in Syria, orders US troops home
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Delhi tomorrow
Travel

Coimbatore

Changes in pattern of train services

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2018

Coimbatore : Due to engineering work over Erode to Totiyapalaiyam and Irugur and Erode (Upline), the following changes are made in Operation of Train services over Salem division from till January six.

Full Cancellation of Train services : The Tain No. 66602/66603 Coimbatore-Salem- Coimbatore MEMU Passenger is fully cancelled from tomorrow to January 6 for 18days

Regulation of Train services from Tomorrow to January 06 (Except 4 and 5) Train No. 13352 Alappuzha- Dhanbad Express is regulated between Coimbatore to Erode Section for 45 minutes

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express is regulated between Coimbatore- Erode Section for 15 minutes

Partial cancellation of train services : Train No. 16734 Okha- Rameswaram arriving salem on Dec 20 is partially cancelled between Mandapam – Rameswaram

Train No. 16733 Rameswaram- Okha leaving Rameswaram on Jan 21 is partially cancelled between Rameswaram- Mandapam station

Train No. 16618/16617 Coimbatore – Rameswaram- Coimabatore leaving is partially cancelled between Mandapam- Rameswaram- Mandapam on Dec 26 and January 2.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿