Changes in train services originating from Salem division 

Coimbatore : There are changes in train services originating through Salem division due to engineering work at Perundurai yard in Erodd

to Salem Section.

On November 26 (Tuesday).

Train No. 66603 Salem to Coimbatore MEMU passenger wil be partially cancelled between Salem to Uttukuli.

Train No. 66602 Coimbatore to Salem Jn MEMU Passenger will be partially cancelled between Uttukuli to Salem.

TrainNo. 12677 KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Intercity express will be regulated for 70 minutes between Omalur to Perundurai.

TrainNo. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro express will be regulated for 60 minutes between Podanur to Tiruppur.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for 26 minutes betweeen Podanur to Tiruppur.

Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli to Palakkad town Passenger will be regulated for 60 minutes betweeen Karur and Erode.

Train No. 12244 Coimbatore to Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central Shatabdi express will be regulated for 30 minutes.

Train 12676 Coimbatore to Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central Kovai express will be regualted for 30 minutes.

On December 1 (Sunday)

TrainNo. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro express will be regulated for 60 minutes between Podanur to Tiruppur.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for 26 minutes betweeen Podanur to Tiruppur.

TrainNo. 12677 KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Intercity express will be regulated for 70 minutes between Omalur to Perundurai.

On Decemebr 3 Tuesday

Train No. 66603 Salem to Coimbatore MEMU passenger wil be partially cancelled between Salem to Uttukuli.

Train No. 66602 Coimbatore to Salem Jn MEMU Passenger will be partially cancelled between Uttukuli and Salem.

TrainNo. 12677 KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Intercity express will be regulated for 70 minutes between Omalur and Perundurai.

TrainNo. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro express will be regulated for 60 minutes between Podanur and Tiruppur.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for 25 minutes betweeen Podanur and Tiruppur.

Train 12676 Coimbatore to Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai CentralbKovai express will be rescheduled for 3.50hrs instead of 3.15hrs