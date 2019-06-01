Cheating case against Mullai Group

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Economic Offences Wing of police on Saturday registered cases against the Mullai Group of Companies for reportedly cheating the public by promising higher interest for their deposits.

The Group, operating in Coimbatore, Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Mettur, is involved in jewellery and finance business and collected money on the promise of higher interest.

One Devakumar of Koundampalayam had lodged a complaint that the group had cheated him as there were no returns for his deposit of Rs.15 lakh and the company officials were absconding, police said.

Cases have been registered against Kurunjinathan, Kathiresan, Sathyamurthy, Annadurai and Arunaremi, who \are at large.

The wing appealed to those who have transactions with the Mullai Group to approach and lodge complaint either directly or through petitions with valid documents as proof, police said.