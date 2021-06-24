Check corruption, call the police

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: By way of seeking people’s cooperation to check corruption in government offices, local bodies and public sector undertakings, the Nilgiris police has asked them to bring to the notice of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing instances allegedly relating to graft.

They can contact the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Mrs.M.Subashini on 94981 90735 or the Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Mrs.B.Geethalachumi on 94981 76712.

They can also call the office number 0423 2443962 or e-mail [email protected]/[email protected]