Check ID cards of passengers and travellers: Coimbatore COP

Coimbatore : The City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran Saturday cautioned the owners of hotels, lodged and omni-buses to verify the proper IDs before transaction.

Sumit Saran convened a meeting of the representatives of hotels, lodges and bus owners in view of the possible entry of anti-social elements in this already sensitive city.

Booking could be done based on ID cards only and should not allowed persons, who had booked with any other ID cards, he told them.

Besides, the buses should not drop or pick up any body other than their destination, he said and sought their cooperation for checking their vehicles and rooms.

Stating that the strict vigil would be kept while allowing cargo inside the buses, Sumit Saran said that all should install CCTV cameras and alert the department if any doubts arose about the passengers.

Stringent action would be initiated against those violate this, he said.