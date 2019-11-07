  • Download mobile app
Edition - 1578, Friday
Coimbatore

Check posts alerted on Maoists infiltration into TN

Covai Post Network

November 7, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : The check posts on neighbouring Kerala highways are alerted and vehicle checks intensified to prevent the possible infiltration of Maoists into Tamil Nadu, following the recent encounter at Manjakandi in that state, during which three extremists were killed.

According to police sources, Kerala police have recovered a pen drive, in which the video and photographs of a large number of people are being given training in rifle shooting were found.

Majority of the trainees were speaking Hindi and also local language from Chattisgarh, the sources said.

There were also reports that one or two trainers had sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and attempting to come down to Tamil Nadu for treatment or hospitals in Kerala, the sources said.

In view of this, searches have been intensified inside Tamil Nadu forests and alert has been sounded at check posts at Nadugani, Soladi, Nambiarkunnu Gudalur and Pattavayal and Special Task Force in Mulli and Pandalur camps were also roped in to assist in the combing operations, they said.

