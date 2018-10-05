  • Download mobile app

05 Oct 2018

Chennai Silks team tops Coimbatore edition of Tata Crucible Quiz

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2018

Coimbatore : In a closely fought finals, the Chennai Silks pair emerged winners in the Coimabtore Edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz (TCCQ) 2018.

Yogesh C Pai and Arul Saravanan were declared winners. Siddharth Misra and Prasad Shetty from Loan Singh.com, Goa and Aniruddha Dutta and Jayakanthan Ranganathan from Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai were the other top two teams from South Zone to compete with the top two teams from the other three zones at the national finals to be held in Mumbai.

A total of 84 teams battled it out in the city level finale and Pai and Arul took home a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

S Vishnu Santhosh and A Kevin Rinald from Suguna Holdings were declared runners, winning a cash prize of Rs 35,000. Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Tata Group, the theme of the quiz this year is 150 Years of Business.

The 15th edition of India’s biggest corporate quiz will run for a little over two months, traversing 25 cities, with four zonal rounds leading to the national finale and winners will receive a Grand Prize of Rs 5 lakh along with the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

