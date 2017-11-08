  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Cheran Express to run with modern LHB coaches from Friday

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

Coaches of Train No.12673/12674 Coimbatore-Chennai Central-Coimbatore Cheran Express are being replaced with the modern Linke Hoffman Busche (LHB) coaches with increased seating capacity.

This is as part of the exercise by the Railways to make the journey safer and comfortable, the conventional coaches of trains are being replaced with the modern LHB coaches with advanced safety and passenger friendly features.

The Cheran Express fitted with LHB Coaches will be operated from Coimbatore from November 10 on wards and from Chennai Central from the next day. Two rakes of 22 Coach LHB formation have been allotted for Salem Division for this purpose that will be maintained by the Coach and Wagon Depot at Coimbatore.

Apart from the increased seating capacity, the LHB Coaches have been fitted with Bio-toilets, better suspension for smoother travel, Centre Buffer Couplers with anti-climbing features in case of a train collision or mishap, and better insulation to reduce noise levels inside the coaches.

These aesthetically designed stainless steel coaches have been provided with better features such as fire-retardant fittings, larger windows for better visibility, modular designed interior with no visible screws inside the coaches, ergonomically designed seats, anti-skid PVC Flooring, automatic sliding doors in inter-coach vestibules.

