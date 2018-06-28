Chidambaram kin murdered, 4 remanded to custody

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Four accused in the murder of a knitwear exporter from Tirupur C. Sivamurthy, a relative of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, were remanded to 15 day judicial custody and lodged in the Central jail here on Thursday.

Police had arrested Gouthaman, Vimal, Manibharathi and Murthy on charges of abducting and murdering Sivamurthy near Vellore on Wednesday and the body was flushed out from a lake in Hosur.

All the four were produced today before Tirupur First Judicial Magistrate, Kaviyarasu, who remanded them to 15 days custody.

They were brought and lodged in the Central Jail here. Meanwhile, Chidambaram visited the house of the deceased and consoled the family members.