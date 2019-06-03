City equestrians win prizes in Portugal show

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four young equestrians from the city, representing the country, have bagged prizes at Barcelos show in Portugal recently.

The riders of the Alexander Equestrian Club here showcased their skills and got prizes at the three-day show jumping competition held at Barcelos from May 17.

Saravana Kandasamy, the coach, who led the team, came third in the 110 cm event and another rider Ahil Rithvik also came third in the 80 cm event.

Sabari Vikas clinched the second position in 80 cm event and Ahil came third, while Avanthika came sixth in 100 cm event.

A total of 320 riders from Portugal, Spain, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Brazil and India participated in this International show, A S Shakthi Balaji, managing director, Equine Dreams, running the club, told reporters here.

The club is preparing the riders to participate in national and international shows and many of them have been winning prizes , Shakthi said