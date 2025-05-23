Classmate Partners with Grand Masters Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali – Launches 30-City campaign for eduGAMES infinity to inspire sharp thinking in every child

Covai Post Network

ITC’s Classmate, India’s leading notebook and stationery products brand has launched eduGAMES Infinity an innovative gamified notebook that seamlessly blends play with education. It encompasses a fun and engaging initiative aimed at transforming learning into a delightful experience.

Classmate eduGAMES Infinity is now launching a unique campaign, participation in which will provide a chance to visit Hong Kong Disneyland, a once in a lifetime opportunity!

At the core of Classmate eduGAMES Infinity is the idea that learning should be joyful igniting the fun side of learning. Building on the iconic last page of Classmate notebooks – loved by generations of students – eduGAMES Infinity takes this concept to a new paradigm by making last page puzzles interactive, gamified, and rewarding. Students can scan the last page of the notebook and play a new game every day.

To bring this to life, Classmate is rolling out a 30-city campaign starting 24th May, inviting students to join the movement by simply buying a Classmate notebook and playing eduGAMES Infinity.

This season, the campaign gets even more exciting with a special opportunity to play with world champions. Celebrated sibling duo and Indian chess Grandmasters, R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali, will also dive into eduGAMES Infinity for 30 days, sharpening their minds daily through the power of puzzles. They believe that engaging the mind with puzzles is a great way to stay focused and mentally agile.

R Praggnanandhaa said, “Classmate eduGAMES Infinity is not just about games – it’s a fun and effective way to train your mind. I’m excited to take on a new puzzle every day and see how students across the country challenge themselves too.”

R Vaishali added, “We grew up solving puzzles at home, and they really helped us stay sharp and focused. It’s amazing to see Classmate bring that joy of learning to life for today’s generation in such an engaging manner.”

Expressing their feelings about this initiative, their parents stated “When our children were young, we encouraged them to play puzzles and brain games every day. We’ve seen first-hand how these small habits helped build their mental discipline.

Classmate eduGAMES Infinity reminds us of that journey — and it’s a wonderful way for other children to begin theirs.”

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationery Products Business Division, ITC Ltd. said “At Classmate, we have always believed that learning should be joyful and must keep alive the spirit of creativity, curiosity and fun endeavour brings that belief to life.

Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are perfect role models and their success and achievements are a reflection of the fact that focus, agility and the right tools can shape champions. We hope this initiative inspires students across India to explore eduGAMES infinity and become sharper from within.”

Participants from these 30 cities can compete on the EduGAMES leaderboard for a chance to win exciting daily prizes including a Meta Quest VR headset, and the final reward — a magical trip to Disneyland.

Campaign Reach and Visibility

The campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, regional print & TV and influencer partnerships, ensuring wide visibility across participating cities. This leg of the campaign will run in tandem with the national Disneyland EduGAMES campaign, which continues to reward curiosity, consistency, and clever thinking.