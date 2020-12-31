Close to 12,000 to take Group 1 examination in Coimbatore: Collector

Covai Post Network

Group 1 examinations are scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021, in Coimbatore from 10.00 am to 1 noon in 40 examination halls in 24 examination centers. A total of 11,887 people are to write the exam. Candidates should download their tickets from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission website.

Special buses will be operated to ensure candidates reach the examination centers conveniently. Further appointment of nine mobile officers, four exam surveillance officers and five officers at the level of Deputy Collector in order to conduct the examination better have been made.

Health arrangements to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection is also in place at the examination centers. Adequate security and basic facilities have been made for the examination halls.

Candidates should reach the examination hall by 9.15 am. None of the candidates who arrive after 9.15 am will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates are advised to attach their Aadhaar number and download the examination ticket online and arrive at the examination centers one hour before the examination, said Collector Rajamani.