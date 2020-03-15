Close tourist centres and ban tourists entry to prevent Covid-19 spread: BDP in Ooty

Covai Post Network

Baduga Desha Party (BDP) Saturday requested the Nilgiris District Administration to close all the tourist centres and ban the entry of tourists from neighbouring States and abroad, considering the possible spread of Corona Virus.

In view of the two deaths in the neighbouring Karnataka and high incidents in Kerala, it would be better to ban the tourists from these States and also foreign countries, where the epidemic is spreading. BDP Founder-President, Manjai Mohan said in a letter to the Collector, Innocent Divya.

Similarly, all the major tourists centres like Botanical gardens, Boat house, Sims park should be closed, so that the inflow of tourists will automatically decrease, he said.

Since the district was lacking in medical facilities like hospitals and health centres, it would be very difficult to control the disease once it spread across the district, he cautioned.

With Tamil Nadu government declarinmg holidays to students of pre-Kg to fifth standard in seven districts of the State, bordering Kerala, the administration should take immediate decision to close the tourist centres and also ban tourists, Mohan said.