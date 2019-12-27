Coimbatore Amritha Institute offers 31 M Tech and PhD programmes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 27 : Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced an array of 31 future-ready M.Tech and PhD programmes at its Amritapuri campus here.

A total of Rs 4 crore of scholarships have been allocated for these courses starting

academic year 2020-21.

“At Amrita University, we have always prioritized helping our students become prepared for the industry by equipping them with future-ready technologies. M.Tech and PhD programs such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Renewable Energy Technologies, Communication Systems, Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles, Geoinformatics and Earth Observation, Industrial Intelligent Systems and so on will do exactly this, Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan, Dean, Postgraduate programs at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said in a release today.

This is the first time in India that a private university is offering courses jointly with industry partners with focus on innovation and societal impact, he claimed.

The courses that are being offered at the Coimbatore campus include:

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Automotive Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Communication Systems, Computational Engineering and Networking(Data Science), Computer Science and Engineering, Cyber Security, Embedded

Systems, Engineering Design, Industrial Intelligent Systems, Manufacturing Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, Power Electronics and Drives, Renewable Energy Technologies, Structural and Construction Engineering, and VLSI Design.

Students can avail scholarships to the tune of Rs 1 lakh per year for M.Tech programs and additional scholarships of Rs 10 lakh per student on joining integrated M.Tech and PhD courses. Both GATE-qualified and

non-GATE qualified students can apply. Highly motivated students are also given ample opportunities to pursue dual degree and dual-PhD programs with universities in Europe, US and Australia, it said.