Coimbatore based companies win big at Tally MSME Honours 2023

Coimbatore : Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, today, announced the winners of the third edition of ‘MSME Honours’ for the South Zone. Two companies from Coimbatore, Turbo Engineers (CBE) and Gishnu Gears Pvt Ltd triumphed amongst 5000 global nominations.

Tally MSME Honours is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation. The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practises at the grass root level. This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated. These honours are given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME day and are applicable to all types of businesses with a turnover less than 250 crores and a valid GSTIN.

Mrs. Shanthi Sudhakar from Turbo Engineers was honoured in the ‘Wonder Woman’ category for taking ahead her company’s growth in a positive trajectory. The company had a few lakhs of turnover in 90’s and under her supervision grew to 21 Crores in the year 2020. Their customer base has been added and they cater to almost all core Industrial Sectors like Power, Steel, Mining, Cement and Mineral. She has around 30 Years of Rich Experience & Knowledge in Wear, Abrasion, Erosion and Corrosion Resistance field. She is utmost an authority in cast basalt products and was Awarded with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu – Women Entrepreneur award –Coimbatore Year 2018-19, Million Business Award and Many More. She motivates and educates Turbo Team members about the vision of Turbo. She also contributes to CSR in a continued way.

Navaneeth Mylsamy from Gishnu Gears Pvt Ltd was honoured in the ‘Tech Transformer’ category for introducing advanced machinery for manufacturing and measuring and thus transforming its manufacturing processes and improving the accuracy and efficiency of its measurements. This technology transformation enabled the company to increase its production capacity, reduce lead times, improve product quality, and lower manufacturing costs. Additionally, being one of the leading organizations to adopt this technology helped the company establish itself as an industry leader and attract more customers who valued precision and quality. They relied on conventional manufacturing methods that primarily depended on the skill of our human workforce. As a result, the adoption of advanced machinery promoted the growth of the business.

In its third edition, Tally MSME Honours, in association with DBS Bank as preferred banking partner and Unicommerce and byteEDGE as supporting partners recognized two MSMEs in Coimbatore and 100 MSMEs across India.

Celebrated across four zones (East, West, North and South) of the country, the honours were given across 5 categories:

· Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today

· Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow.

· NewGen Icon: Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

· Tech Transformer: Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results

· Champion of Cause: Recognising businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing