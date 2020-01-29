Coimbatore based CVC conducted road safety week quiz for gated communities

Covai Post Network

In a bid to create awareness, city based Citizens Voice Club, Coimbatore and Citizens Action Group, Chennai jointly organised a quiz programme to familiarize road discipline for the dwellers of a gated community in the city.

Earlier Retd.Joint Transport Commissioner, Sivasubramaniam in his key note address narrated the Rules coming under Motor Vehicle Act. He also underlined the need for adherence of rules among road users and safety of pedestrians.

G Ugin, Retd State Transport official highlighted the traffic symbols and released sign charts and leaflets on safety of road users.

The Quiz programme was conducted by CM Jayaraman, President of CVC. More than 50 women enthusiastically out beated men. Prizes were distributed to winners and runners.

Many of the participants, who were heading schools and colleges wanted such quiz programmes, on road safety, to be conducted in their institutions periodically to reduce road accidents.