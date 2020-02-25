Coimbatore based Farmer Producer Organization gets best FPO award

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore Feb 25 : Velliangiri Uzhavan, a Farmer Producer Company promoted by Isha Outreach, here has won the “Best FPO” (Farmer Producer Organisation) Award at the Outlook Agriculture Conclave.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award to representatives of VUPCL (Vellingiri Uzhavan Producers Company Ltd) even as Ramraheem Pragati Producers Company Limited from Madhya Pradesh was also given the award for Best FPO category, at the Conclave held at Delhi on Monday, a company release said Tuesday.

VUPCL, the top ranked FPO in Tamil Nadu was formed in 2013 with the support of Isha Outreach, the Social and Environmental arm of Isha Foundation. With over 1,000 farmers, 38 per cent of whom are women, VUPCL comprises

largely small and marginal farmers who account for 70 per cent of its membership.

The farmers mainly produce coconut, betel nut, turmeric, vegetables and banana and VUPCL declared an annual turnover of nearly Rs.12 crore last year and has grown an astounding 2,067 times since its inception.

The FPO has helped member farmers adopt new technologies, achieve better quality and quantity of produce and better market rates. It has significantly improved the socioeconomic condition of it member farmers.

The Outlook Agriculture Conclave is an annual event which includes a segment to recognize best practices and practitioners in agriculture. Award categories this year included Best Agricultural Scientist, Best Progressive Farmer, Best Agri Technology Start-up among others. eom