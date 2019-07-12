Coimbatore-based StartUp Cloudin Software Tech Labs Raises 3 million Seed Funding

Sakthi Ramasamy

TCP : ADVERTORIAL

Cloudin Technologies was established in 2016. And in this journey of three years Cloudin Tech Labs has been able to reap rich market benefits, with more than 750+ registered clients in the field of IT, Finance, FMCG & Textile product development. Cloudin services primarily focused on reducing clients’ effort on a day-to-day basis and provided effective solutions based on Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine /Deep learning (MDL) methodology.

Cloudin believes there is a great market opportunity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as the demand in these locations is much higher. .

Cloudin Tech labs, a unit of Cloudin Technologies, has raised 3 Million funding from NVR Capital and Venture Private limited . The deal was assisted by iQuants Investment Strategy & Consultancy Services LLP, an investment and Due Diligence firm. www.iquantsservices.com

Much of the effort and funds have been invested on Artificial Intelligence to enhance the business. AI tech transforms the present solution to a digitalized vector resulting in increased revenue. Cloudin is a pioneer in enabling the digital transformation and optimisation of businesses and narrowing down the analysis to the scratch. Cloudin has satisfied multiple customers in productive transformation and is continuing its efforts. Cloudin AI Based Digital Transformation opens up the market for qualitative and quantitative business www.cloudintechnologies.com