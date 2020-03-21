Coimbatore Collector inspects TN-Kerala border

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 21 : The District Collector, K Rajamani Saturday carried out an inspection at Walayar, on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, in view of stoppage of vehicular traffic between two states due to the Coronavirus

outbreak in that State.

In an official release, Rajamani said that essential supplies like milk, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders and ambulance are exempted from the ban. However, the vehicles coming back from Kerala will be strictly screened

and sprayed with disinfectants, he said.

Similarly, borders at nearby Nilgiris district are also closed for vehicles coming from Kerala and Karnataka, official sources said.