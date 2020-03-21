  • Download mobile app
21 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector inspects TN-Kerala border

Covai Post Network

March 21, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 21 : The District Collector, K Rajamani Saturday carried out an inspection at Walayar, on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, in view of stoppage of vehicular traffic between two states due to the Coronavirus
outbreak in that State.

In an official release, Rajamani said that essential supplies like milk, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders and ambulance are exempted from the ban. However, the vehicles coming back from Kerala will be strictly screened
and sprayed with disinfectants, he said.

Similarly, borders at nearby Nilgiris district are also closed for vehicles coming from Kerala and Karnataka, official sources said.

