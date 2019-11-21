  • Download mobile app
21 Nov 2019, Edition - 1591, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa accepts PM Modi’s invite to visit India
  • Amid Maharashtra logjam, Pawar-PM to meet in Parliament
  • Islamic extremists backing Kerala Maoists: CPM leader
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Commerce industry thanks government on property tax

Covai Post Network

November 21, 2019

Coimbatore : The Local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry today thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy and Minister
for Local Administration S P Velumani for keeping the property tax hike on hold.

In a statement, the Chamber President, V Lakshminarayaasamy said the chamber also thanks the Government for considering favourably the representations from house owners, traders, industries and the general public in this regard.

This announcement will certainly help all sectors -industrial, commercial establishments and residences situated in the city which are very badly affected due to economic slowdown, to carry out their day to day activities without any distress and also help them overcome the present financial crunch.

The chamber also appealed to the Four-Member Committee, constituted by the Government, to favourably consider the representations of trade, industry and common man with regard to property tax revision.

He expressed hope that the Government will continue status-quo in this regard and support its citizens.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿