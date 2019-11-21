Coimbatore Commerce industry thanks government on property tax

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry today thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy and Minister

for Local Administration S P Velumani for keeping the property tax hike on hold.

In a statement, the Chamber President, V Lakshminarayaasamy said the chamber also thanks the Government for considering favourably the representations from house owners, traders, industries and the general public in this regard.

This announcement will certainly help all sectors -industrial, commercial establishments and residences situated in the city which are very badly affected due to economic slowdown, to carry out their day to day activities without any distress and also help them overcome the present financial crunch.

The chamber also appealed to the Four-Member Committee, constituted by the Government, to favourably consider the representations of trade, industry and common man with regard to property tax revision.

He expressed hope that the Government will continue status-quo in this regard and support its citizens.