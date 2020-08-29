  • Download mobile app
29 Aug 2020
Coimbatore Congress man arrested for cheating a businessman from Karnataka

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2020

Coimbatore : A Congress Youth Wing functionary has been arrested for cheating a person from Karnataka of rs.10 lakh on the promise of sending textile goods, a few months ago.

According to police, Hariharasudhan, the Congress Youth wing secretary, a resident of Avarampalayam in the city, was contacted by a
person from Northern region of Karnataka on trading in textile goods.

Hariharasudhan has promised to send the goods through online trading and taken Rs.10 lakh from the person.

The person, who has not received the goods for more than six months, sought the Congress man to return the money, but to no avail,mfollowing which a complaint was lodged.

Based on complaint, a team of police officials from Karnataka reached here Friday evening and after producing Hariharasudhan before a special court took him to their State on transit warrant.

