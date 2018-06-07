Coimbatore corporation Pasumai Angadi leads way in plastic alternatives

Kavya N

Coimbatore: The Pasumai Angadi on the campus of Coimbatore City Corporation office has been a trend-setting in these times of environmental concerns.

It has been innovating and selling unique bio friendly products that serve as an alternative to plastic. Kavitha B from the Angadi says, “Pasumai Angadi was started three months back keeping in mind the mission of making the city greener. We launched new products every month, biodegradable and completely recyclable.”

As a part of the Environment Day, the Angadi has launched four innovative products using bamboo. These include bamboo toothbrushes, hair combs and reusable straws. Bio degradable bags and other cloth bags are among some of the most-sold product in the store.

“When our city Corporation Commissioner DR.K.VijayaKarthikeyan banned the use of plastic bags under 50 microns last year he said that people go for them since they didn’t have alternatives. We kept that in mind and spoke to him later regarding the Pasumai Angadi shop which he liked very much and gave us a place inside the corporation campus. Zero wastage is our main idea and we are planning to bring up zero wastage themes for weddings and birthday parties were lot of recyclable things are just dumped,” she added.

“I was wondering what I could do as an individual to save our environment. These new plastic alternatives are really good. Use of these kind of bags should be encouraged,” says college student Sathya S.