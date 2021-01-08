  • Download mobile app
08 Jan 2021, Edition - 2005, Friday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation to conduct polio vaccination camps

Covai Post Network

January 8, 2021

Under the National Polio Eradication Program, polio vaccination camps will be held in Coimbatore on January 17 on behalf of the Corporation. The camp will be held from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm. To this end, arrangements have been made to provide free polio vaccine to all children under five years of age born on that day at all Municipal Health Centers, dispensaries, canteens and all private hospitals that come under the Corporation areas.

Commenting on this, Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian said:

Special camps have been set up at the Corporation’s head office, railway station and bus stands to provide drops to children from outside the state. Drops are also arranged by way of five mobile vehicles.

The polio vaccine to be given in camps set up in metropolitan areas is completely safe. Therefore, all the general public living in Coimbatore must make use of this opportunity, regardless of whether they have any illness or not, he said.

