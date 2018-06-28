  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore girl tops in TNEA

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

Coimbatore: Keerthana Ravi of Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore has secured the first rank in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA).

She secured a full 1200/1200 in her Kerala State Board Examination and opted to choose chemistry. She joined for BSc chemistry in St Stephen’s College, New Delhi.

“I love organic chemistry the most and this is because of my chemistry teacher in my school. Even if I had not acquired the seat in Stephen’s College, I would have opted for chemical engineering in colleges like MCC or PSG,” she said.

Keerthana Ravi is the daughter of A.S Ravi an engineer and Balambika Ravi, principal of BSS B.Ed Training College, Palakkad. She did her schooling in BSS Gurukulam, Palakkad.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿