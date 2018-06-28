Coimbatore girl tops in TNEA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Keerthana Ravi of Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore has secured the first rank in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA).

She secured a full 1200/1200 in her Kerala State Board Examination and opted to choose chemistry. She joined for BSc chemistry in St Stephen’s College, New Delhi.

“I love organic chemistry the most and this is because of my chemistry teacher in my school. Even if I had not acquired the seat in Stephen’s College, I would have opted for chemical engineering in colleges like MCC or PSG,” she said.

Keerthana Ravi is the daughter of A.S Ravi an engineer and Balambika Ravi, principal of BSS B.Ed Training College, Palakkad. She did her schooling in BSS Gurukulam, Palakkad.