Coimbatore is number one in TN to reduce fatal accidents and accident rate: COP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With reduction in death on road and accident rates, Coimbatore has become the number one city in Tamil Nadu, a top police official said Friday.

Compared to last year, the accident rates have come down by 14 per cent and the persons killed by 45 per cent in the city, Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said here.

” We are number one in Tamil Nadu state in reducing the number of accidents and the total number of persons killed,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of releasing a CD on Traffic Enforcement, he said that the department has identified more than 10 places in and around the city, where traffic is congested and to clear the traffic an additional 40 constables have been deployed.

Stating that 177 cameras were installed by the general public in Kuniyamuthur and surrounding area, he said that it was planned to have a control room in Podanur to monitor vehicle movements.

Depending on the success, this will be replicated in other areas also, Sumit Saran said.

When asked about spreading awareness among the student community, he said that it was planned to visit schools and colleges to create awareness among them on the ills of drugs, alcohol and eve teasing.