28 Sep 2020, Edition - 1903, Monday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore Labs asked to provide test results at the earliest

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2020

Coimbatore: The district collector, K Rajamani today directed the private laboratories to release the test results of Coronavirus infection at the earliest and ensure that those tested positive are getting admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of private labs here, Rajamani said that the administration was taking all out efforts to prevent the spread and to contain the infection in the district.

For this, the laboratories should provide the results at the earliest so that the affected can be admitted and get treated at the hospitals.

Even if there was a symptom of infection before getting results, the labs can direct the concerned persons to get admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

