Coimbatore sister shooters shine

Covai Post Network

October 12, 2018

Coimbatore : Coimbatore Rifle Club members and siblings N Nivetha and N Keerthana bagged gold 109/125 individual trap women and bronze 85/125 individual skeet junior women (ISSF), respectively in the recently-concluded SATS Shooting Range held in the University Of Hyderabad.

Organised as a part of the X South Zone All India Shooting Championship, it was the qualifying round for the National Shooting Competition held by Telangana Rifle Association under the aegis of National Rifle Association of India.

While Nivetha is currently in the women’s trap Indian team, Keerthana is a national-level athlete along with other Coimbatore Rifle Club members KS Senthil Kumar and B Ramesh Kumar who also made a mark in the event.

Telangana team won the gold by scoring 348 points and Tamil Nadu Team A and B secured silver and bronze with 329 points and 310 points, respectively.

