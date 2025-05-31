Coimbatore & Tiruppur Students Excel at 2024 2025 Olympiad Awards

Covai Post Network

Four students from Coimbatore have secured top ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam for 2024-25. Diya k from Vidhya Vishwalaya Global School of Secondary Education CBSE, obtained first rank in the International Maths Olympiad, earning a gold medal and a merit certificate.

Nitheesh Vikram Kanniappan, from Suguna PIP School (jr. Wing), obtained second rank in the International Social Studies Olympiad, receiving a silver medal and a merit certificate. Vihan Bhandari, from ChandraMari International School, obtained third rank in the National Science Olympiad, earning a bronze and with merit certificate.

This year’s SOF Olympiad saw participation from approximately millions of students across 72 countries, including over 75300 students from Coimbatore. Notable schools from Coimbatore including City Pride School, Elpro International School were among the participants.

Tiruppur:

Three students from Tirupur have secured top ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam for 2024-25. Vivaan Jain, a student from Cotton Valley School, achieved, the first rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad, earning a gold medal and a merit certificate, Dushyant A, a student from Bharathi Kids Kshethralaya, also claimed the first rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad, receiving a gold medal and a merit certificate. Aathithyan A S, Vivekanandha Academy Senior Secondary School, also claimed the third rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad, earning a bronze medal and a merit certificate.

This year’s SOF Olympiad saw participation from approximately millions of students across 72 countries, including over 25400 students from Tirupur. Notable schools from Tirupur, including Subbiah Central School, Jai Shriram Academy Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, were among the participants.

SOF organized a felicitation ceremony at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi to recognize the International olympiad winners and teachers of academic year 2024-25. A total of 750 students and teachers attended the ceremony. The occasion was graced by Chief Guest, Honble Justice Shri J.K. Maheshwari, Judge Supreme Court of India.

During the event, the top three SOF worldwide rank winners from classes First to Twelve that participated in eight Olympiad exams were recognized. The 74 international rank-1 winners received Rs. 50,000 in addition to an international gold medal and a merit certificate, while the 74 international rank-2 winners received Rs. 25,000 as well as an international silver medal and a merit certificate, and 74 international rank-3 holders was given Rs. 10,000, a bronze medal, and a merit certificate.

Mahabir Singh, the Founder Director of SOF, proudly shared that the Science Olympiad Foundation has successfully completed 27 years of conducting Olympiad exams. During the 2024-25 academic year, over 96499 schools from 4000 cities participated in the eight SOF Olympiad exams, with millions of students taking part.

In addition to conducting Olympiads, SOF has launched various social and educational initiatives. Under the Girl Child Scholarship Scheme, 300 meritorious girls from economically weaker sections receive annual scholarships.

Each year, the Science Olympiad Foundation conducts eight Olympiad exams: The International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO), The National Science Olympiad (NSO), The International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), The International English Olympiad (IEO), The International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO), The International Commerce Olympiad (ICO), The International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO), and The International Hindi Olympiad (IHO).