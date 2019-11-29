Coimbatore to witness heavy rains for the next three days

Neya Tabitha

Heavy to very heavy rain expected for the next three days.

According to a forecast by Coimbatore Weatherman G Santhosh Krishnan, who has been pretty much accurate with his forecast, heavy rains are likely across entire Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore is likely to receive heavy rainfall till December 02, 2019. With the Northeast Monsoon having set in from October 01, the recorded rainfall deficit for Coimbatore has been observed to be three per cent and is expected to increase in the coming season.

Although the surplus rains have helped in filling up water reservoirs, the roads and underpasses around the city has been inundated hassling motorists and pedestrians. Rain gutters have also been overflowing thus inundating roads. Government Arts College road is a victim to such an inundation.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in places like Peelamedu Airport region, Ramanathapuram and Lakshmi mills. The city will have maximum temperature of 29° C and minimum temperature being 22° C. According to Santhosh, around 10mm of rain had occurred yesterday in the city and 30mm to 40mm of rain in the Peelamedu Airport region, Ramanathapuram and Lakshmi mills vicinity. The mercury levels had also come down by 2°C to 3°C.

Caution has been sent out to the Western Ghats regions, namely, Siruvani, Nilgiri, Valparai and Kodaikanal as heavy rains are likely to occur in these places. The sky conditions are likely to be dark, cloudy with occasional heavy passing showers says Santhosh. The rain is likely to reduce after December 02, 2019 as strong winds are likely to occur during the showers and this is expected to reduce to normal breeze of 15 km per hour during the downpour.

As the year 2019 is coming to an end, the average temperature of the city has been around 26°C to 27°C. The city has had a pleasant climate this year with an average temperature of 36°C to 37°C during summer and 30°C during winter.