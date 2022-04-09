  • Download mobile app
09 Apr 2022, Edition - 2461, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Prepare for new Covid-19 variants: US President Biden tells pandemic-weary Americans
  • China ‘extremely concerned’ over civilian casualties in Ukraine, Chinese FM Wang tells his Ukrainian counterpart
  • India reports 7,554 new cases, 223 deaths and 14,123 recoveries; Active caseload stands at 85,680
Travel

Coimbatore

COIMBATORE’S FIRST PUBLIC GLOBAL UNIVERSITY FAIR FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INAUGURATED

Covai Post Network

April 9, 2022

Share

Coimbatore : SSVM Group of Institutions, in collaboration with Skills Reform, organised Coimbatore’s first Global University Fair for high school students at SSVM World School, Coimbatore on Saturday 9th April 2022. Over 30+ universities from 12 countries and few from India participated to provide learners with awareness and spread knowledge about the courses they may pursue to further their higher education.

Dr Venunadhan B. Pillai, the Executive Principal and Head of International Curriculum in his welcome address spoke on the importance of Career guidance for our future generations.

The Global Fair was officially inaugurated by Dr Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Institutions said “It is great to see so many students and parents from various schools explore this career fair and take advantage of the opportunities. This fair has certainly allowed learners to discover whole new worlds for themselves and set a trigger to identify their niche for the future, and each stall has done a wonderful presentation of how this fair could assist them in doing more in the students’ areas of interest”.

Mr Mohandoss, Secretary & Trustee, Mrs Srisha Nitin, the Director of Education of SSVM Institutions were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Ms. Chetna Sabharwal, Director Skills Reform stated that the fair gave an excellent exposure to school students from Tier II and Tier III Towns which was available only to students from Metropolitan cities earlier.

The representatives of various universities were glad to interact with students and parents who came up with interesting queries. Ms Prabali Mazumdar, the In-Country Recruitment Coordinator from RMIT University, Melbourne, said that it’s great to see students take initiative and learn about various countries and potential career opportunities.

Mr. Abhishekh R Ganesh, co-ordinated JSES admissions, OP Jindal Global University lauded SSVM Institutions for this unique initiative.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿