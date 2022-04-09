COIMBATORE’S FIRST PUBLIC GLOBAL UNIVERSITY FAIR FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INAUGURATED

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : SSVM Group of Institutions, in collaboration with Skills Reform, organised Coimbatore’s first Global University Fair for high school students at SSVM World School, Coimbatore on Saturday 9th April 2022. Over 30+ universities from 12 countries and few from India participated to provide learners with awareness and spread knowledge about the courses they may pursue to further their higher education.

Dr Venunadhan B. Pillai, the Executive Principal and Head of International Curriculum in his welcome address spoke on the importance of Career guidance for our future generations.

The Global Fair was officially inaugurated by Dr Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Institutions said “It is great to see so many students and parents from various schools explore this career fair and take advantage of the opportunities. This fair has certainly allowed learners to discover whole new worlds for themselves and set a trigger to identify their niche for the future, and each stall has done a wonderful presentation of how this fair could assist them in doing more in the students’ areas of interest”.

Mr Mohandoss, Secretary & Trustee, Mrs Srisha Nitin, the Director of Education of SSVM Institutions were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Ms. Chetna Sabharwal, Director Skills Reform stated that the fair gave an excellent exposure to school students from Tier II and Tier III Towns which was available only to students from Metropolitan cities earlier.

The representatives of various universities were glad to interact with students and parents who came up with interesting queries. Ms Prabali Mazumdar, the In-Country Recruitment Coordinator from RMIT University, Melbourne, said that it’s great to see students take initiative and learn about various countries and potential career opportunities.

Mr. Abhishekh R Ganesh, co-ordinated JSES admissions, OP Jindal Global University lauded SSVM Institutions for this unique initiative.