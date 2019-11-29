  • Download mobile app
29 Nov 2019
Collector arranges old age pension for two sisters who saved demonetised notes

Covai Post Network

November 29, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 29 : Tirupur district collector, K Vijayakathikeyan played a role of good Samaritan to the two septuagenarian sisters, who had saved Rs.46,000 demonetised currency unaware that it has been banned.

Learning about the story of the sisters of Poovanur village, Thangammal and Rangammal, who handed over the old currency to their relatives for treatment, Vijaykarthikeyan directed the officials to check the problem. Revenue inspector and the VAO met them and inquired about the problem and submitted the report to the collector, with their bank account and Aadhar card details, official sources said.

Based on the report, Vijayakarthikeyan arranged for old age pension for the sisters and also for their eye treatment in the Government Hospital in Tirupur. Vijayakathikeyan also personally convinced them that
the currency which they had saved cannot be exchanged for new notes now.

