College-level basketball tourney in Coimbatore from July 18

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The State-level intercollegiate basketball tournament for women will be held here from July 18, as part of the GRG Trust centenary celebrations.

Eight teams – MOP Vaishnava College For Women, Chennai, Hindustan University Chennai, Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, PSG College of Arts and Science – Coimbatore, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Women’s Christian College, Chennai, Lady Doak College for Women, Madurai, and PAAVAI Engineering College, Namakkal, will compete for the GRG Trophy in the three-day event at the GRG Centenary Sports Arena here.

The arena, inaugurated in January last, is laid with synthetic courts for badminton, basketball and volleyball and equipped with a 1,500-seating gallery.