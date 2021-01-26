COLOUR AND GAIETY MARK R-DAY CELEBRATIONS in Ooty

D.Radhakrishnan







Udhagamandalam: The constraints associated with the pandemic notwithstanding, the 72nd Republic Day of India was commemorated in a fitting manner in this hill station on Tuesday.

Amidst colour and gaiety the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya unfurled the tri-colour at the Sun drenched Government Arts College ground here. Later accompanied by the Superintendent of Police Dr.V.Sasimohan,the Collector inspected a parade in which among those who participated were the Nilgiris police,Home Guards,members of the National Cadet Corps,Fire and Rescue Services personnel,traffic wardens and Junior Red Cross volunteers.

Ms.Divya distributed welfare assistance to the tune of rupees 1,28,49,780 to 40 beneficiaries.She also gave away certificates of appreciation to 162 persons including police and fire and rescue services personnel, for excelling in their respective fields of work.

Earlier she visited the house of Freedom fighter Mr.J.Halli Gowder at Nanjanad.

Cultural programmes on creation of awareness about Corona and elections marked the occasion.

Among those present were the Field Director,Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Dr.Kaushal and senior district officials.