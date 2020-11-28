Commandant Air Force Administrative College visits AFAC, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration,Air Headquarters, New Delhi who is the Commodore Commandant of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), Coimbatore, visited AFAC from 26 to 27 Nov 2020. He was received by the Commandant, Air Commodore Rajnish Verma.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Commodore Commandant on his arrival at AFAC. The Air Marshal had commanded the esteemed institution from 2011 to 2013.While addressing Officers and during interaction with the personal of the College, the Air Marshal was appreciative of the training being carried out and exhorted everyone for the overall growth of the Institute. He reviewed various upcoming infrastructural projects at AFAC and complemented all staff involved for their continued hard work and dedication towards the quest for excellence.