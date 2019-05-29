  • Download mobile app
29 May 2019, Edition - 1415, Wednesday
Commercial complex sealed for violating rules

Covai Post Network

May 29, 2019

Coimbatore : Corporation officials Wednesday sealed a commercial complex on busy Oppanakkara Street for violating the construction rules and converting its parking area into a godown, following Madras High Court orders.

Citing illegal construction, a few individuals had filed a petition in the High Court, which ordered to seal the 5-floor building, Saravana Selvarahinam, corporation sources said

Armed with the court order, officials from Town Planning of the Corporation sealed the building. Besides the illegal godown, there was construction the open space provided in each floor.

The building was sealed under the section 56 and 57 of Town and Country Planning Act 1971, they said.

