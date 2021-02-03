  • Download mobile app
03 Feb 2021
Coimbatore

Committee meeting to advise on wages for textile manufacturing mooted

Covai Post Network

February 3, 2021

A meeting of the advisory committee on fixing wages for the home textile manufacturing industry is scheduled to be held on February 5 at the Pollachi Labor Department office, said Assistant Commissioner of Labour Venkatesh.

Commenting on this, Venkatesh said that the meeting of the advisory committee will be held on February 5 at 3 pm at the Pollachi Labor Department office in order to advise the government on fixing the minimum wage for the home textile manufacturing industry.

At the meeting, management representatives Venkatachalam, Ashok Kumar, Brito, manufacturers and trade union representatives Manikkam and Thangaraju and Madasamy will be consulted. Thereafter, it has been decided to conduct a field survey of some companies engaged in home appliance manufacturing in the Tirupur district.

Representatives of this industry and trade union representatives, workers can attend this meeting and advise and propose their ideas. Also, requests can be petitioned, he said.

