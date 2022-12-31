Communal amity in Coimbatore stressed

Covai Post Network

On behalf of his holiness Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat in Coimbatore, Janaab Amil Saab Shaikh Moiz Mun called on the Bishop at his chamber at Race Course Road and wished him Christmas and New Year greetings. Later the Bishop and the Dawoodi Bohra Head agreed on the need for communal amity in Coimbatore.

Earlier the Jansi honoured the Bishop with the shawl. The Secretary of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Mr. Gurpreet Singh and his associate Mr. Iqbal Singh called on the CSI Bishop Rt.Rev.Timothy Ravinder and honoured him with a shawl. They discussed that many agencies -private and non private-come forward to help the poor particularly the beggars.

People of the soil should come forward to take up this task to provide food and shelter or even join with agencies who do this noble work.