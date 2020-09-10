Community certificates issued to Ezhuvas and Thiyyas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today handed over Backward Community certificates to persons belonging to the Ezhuva and Thiyya Communities.

He handed over 25 certificates to Ezhuvas and three to Thiyyas at a function at the District Collectorate.

The certificates will help members of these communities to get priority in education and jobs sectors, Velumani said.

Later, Velumani inaugurated a waiting shed at Kovaipudur in ward 90 constructed at a cost of Rs.7.40 lakh new ration shops put up with Rs.9 lakhs, provided through his his MLA fund.

Velumani also inaugurated black topping projects costing Rs.80 lakh in various parts of his ward under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund.