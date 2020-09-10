  • Download mobile app
10 Sep 2020, Edition - 1885, Thursday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No Question Hour: TMC says it’s ‘unjust’ to compare 2-day assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament
  • Kerala recorded 2,655 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • PM’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is producing self-reliant India: Union Minister Puri
Travel

Coimbatore

Community certificates issued to Ezhuvas and Thiyyas

Covai Post Network

September 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today handed over Backward Community certificates to persons belonging to the Ezhuva and Thiyya Communities.

He handed over 25 certificates to Ezhuvas and three to Thiyyas at a function at the District Collectorate.

The certificates will help members of these communities to get priority in education and jobs sectors, Velumani said.

Later, Velumani inaugurated a waiting shed at Kovaipudur in ward 90 constructed at a cost of Rs.7.40 lakh new ration shops put up with Rs.9 lakhs, provided through his his MLA fund.

Velumani also inaugurated black topping projects costing Rs.80 lakh in various parts of his ward under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿