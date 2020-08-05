Comparatively lesser cases in Coimbatore, death toll touches 90

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today reported 112 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total affected to 5,805 and with five deaths, the total death toll went to 90.

Of the total affected, 4,144 were discharged and 1,571 under treatment in various hospitals and at homes in the district.

In Erode, 40 cases, including three imported were reported, taking the tally to 829 of which 610 were discharged and 209 under treatment

with 10 deaths so far, a State Medical bulletin said.

Tirupur reported 27 cases, including one imported, taking the tally to 1,024 of which 675 discharged and 332 under treatment. Tirupur recorded 17 deaths so far.