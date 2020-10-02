  • Download mobile app
02 Oct 2020, Edition - 1907, Friday
Coimbatore

Computers, ATM machine of nationalised bank damaged in fire at Anamalai

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2020

Coimbatore: A few computers and documents were damaged in a fire that broke out in a nationalised bank in Anamalai in the
district Friday afternoon.

A spark from a fire in a garbage on Masaniamman Temple Road in Anamalai spread to a flex banner on the first floor of the building where a hostel was functioning.

The fire then spread within no time in the bank on the ground floor, in which a few computers and documents were partially burnt. An ATM on
the side of the building was also damaged in the fire, police said.

Being a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanthi there was no persons in the hostel and also the bank, they said.

On information, Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and put off the fire and senior Bank officials also arrived and are assessing the damage, they said.

